Wow, Yuma. That was an unexpectedly wet weekend!
The amount of rain that fell across Yuma County was unbelievable – and driving around Yuma on Monday and Tuesday, the impact could still be seen.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Wow, Yuma. That was an unexpectedly wet weekend!
The amount of rain that fell across Yuma County was unbelievable – and driving around Yuma on Monday and Tuesday, the impact could still be seen.
It was not hard to spot piles of dirt and debris in the middle of roadways left by receding water, and retention basins and parking lots still filled with water,
If we had to pick a timeframe in Yuma that would be stormy, however, it’s the transition from August to September. If it seems like we always have storms this time of year, it’s not your imagination.
In fact, we took a look at the last 17 years of data from the Yuma Sun archives. Check this out:
Coincidentally, the massive power outage that hit the Desert Southwest, knocking out power from Yuma to San Diego and south into Mexico, also happened on Sept. 8, in 2011. That outage wasn’t caused by a storm, but a few days later, Yuma was hit by a monsoon with high winds, according to our archives, which in turn knocked out power once again.
Now, we can add 2023 to our list, with the Sept. 1 windstorm, followed by the deluge on Sept. 2.
Given this list of storm activity, readers, we’d suggest being prepared for weather activity annually this time of year!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.