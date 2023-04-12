There are a variety of ways you can make a difference in this world. But one of the most powerful ways is by using your voice and speaking out on the issues that matter to you.
One can write a Letter to the Editor and publicly share one’s views with the community. (And it’s easy to do – just send us an email at letters@yumasun.com – we’d love to hear from you!).
Or, one can go a step further, and reach out directly to your elected officials to share your thoughts on pending legislation that has an impact in our community or our country.
Maybe you support a bill making its way through the legislative process – or maybe you don’t. Maybe there’s a need in our community that should be getting attention at the state or federal level.
Whatever the circumstances, you have the power to speak up and share your perspective on the matters at hand with your elected officials. And readers, it’s important you do so. Our elected representatives are serving to represent our needs as a community, and in order to do so, they need to hear from their constituents.
To help facilitate this process, we’ve compiled a list of email addresses, contact forms and phone numbers for Yuma County’s elected representatives in Washington, D.C. and Phoenix.
And remember – your elected representatives serve in this capacity because they were elected to do so by their constituents. Use your voice, and let them know where you stand on issues that impact our community.
Arizona Senate District 23
Arizona Senate District 25
Arizona Representative District 23
Arizona Representative District 25