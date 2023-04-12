There are a variety of ways you can make a difference in this world. But one of the most powerful ways is by using your voice and speaking out on the issues that matter to you.

One can write a Letter to the Editor and publicly share one’s views with the community. (And it’s easy to do – just send us an email at letters@yumasun.com – we’d love to hear from you!).

