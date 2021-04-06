Readers, we’ve reached a terrific point in Yuma County. If you want a COVID vaccination, all you have to do is sign up for an appointment. The Yuma Sun Editorial Board checked the state’s website – https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/dashboard – on Monday, and there were appointments available for that same day, as well as later this week.
That is amazing news.
For those who want the vaccine, it feels like it has been a long wait. It was challenging initially to sign up or find appointments those first few weeks, but now? It appears that process has been greatly simplified.
However, according to a recent poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 25 percent of Americans say they probably or definitely will not get vaccinated.
The poll noted that some opposed to the vaccine were concerned about potential side effects.
According to the AP, side effects from the vaccine can include redness and soreness in the arm where the shot was injected, fatigue, muscle aches, chills and nausea. However, those side effects don’t last long, generally resolving within a day or two.
And many people have no side effects whatsoever.
More serious side effects are rare – CNN reports that number to be around 0.0005 percent or less.
But there are definite benefits to having the vaccine.
“The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines give people about 95% protection against symptomatic COVID-19, and both are virtually 100% effective against severe COVID-19 illness,” CNN reports, noting that Johnson and Johnson is 72% effective against COVID-19 and 85% effective vs. severe illness.
And readers, once those vaccinations are done, we move one step closer to a world where it’s safe to do the things we love, like hugging our grandparents and visiting with friends.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that fully vaccinated people can visit with one another indoors without wearing masks or socially distancing. And the CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S., without getting tested for COVID 19 or quarantining.
Right now, we’re seeing the new variants spread across the U.S. – yet the existing vaccines provide some level of protection against them.
While we understand the vaccine is new, science is supporting the safety of these vaccines. COVID so far has claimed the lives of more than half a million Americans, and these vaccines are critical to stopping its lethal spread.
If you haven’t already signed up to get your shot, please consider doing so. Talk to your doctor, do your research, and help bring herd immunity to Yuma County.