On any given afternoon in downtown Yuma, it doesn’t take long to spot the e-scooters.
The scooters are a relatively new addition here, but it’s not unusual to see people zipping around the downtown area on them, or to find them parked on random corners.
And while they look like a lot of fun, e-scooters can be a risky proposition.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, injuries stemming from micromobility products – e-scooters, e-bikes and hoverboards – have jumped 70% in the last four years.
Check out these statistics from the CPSC:
• There were more than 190,000 emergency room visits due to all micromobility products from 2017 through 2020. Emergency room visits had a steady 70% increase from 34,000 (2017), 44,000 (2018), 54,800 (2019) to 57,800 (2020).
• Much of the increase between 2017 and later years was attributable to emergency room visits involving e-scooters, which rose three times as much, from 7,700 (2017), to 14,500 (2018), to 27,700 (2019) and 25,400 (2020).
• Injuries happened most frequently to upper and lower limbs, as well as the head and the neck.
• CPSC is aware of 71 fatalities associated with micromobility products from 2017 through 2020, although reporting is incomplete.
Now, it’s important to note that there can be a variety of ways someone can get hurt on one of these products.
The CPSC notes that hazards fall into three categories: mechanical, electrical and human factors.
To help mitigate any possible dangers, the CPSC recommends riders always check the scooter over for any damage. The CPSC suggests checking out the handlebars, brakes, throttle, bell, lights, tires, cables and frame, and test the brakes before starting out. The agency notes that any damage can spark a loss of control, leading to a crash.
CPSC also recommends that anyone using any sort of micromobility product wear a helmet at all times.
And while riding, make every effort to be visible – slow down, use the bell or horn to alert others, and don’t make sudden movements.
Above all, be sure to pay attention when you are riding, regardless of the type of device you choose.
Riding an e-scooter can be a fun experience, but not if it ends in pain. Don’t be a statistic – take the right precautions and be safe out there, Yuma!