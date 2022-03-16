Over the last few months, the Yuma Sun team has been going over 150 years of our history, looking for a small selection of pages to showcase in our museum to celebrate our anniversary.
Readers, narrowing down the pages was a challenge of epic proportions.
How does one choose? Think of the history of the last 150 years.
In Yuma, the milestones are incredible. In 1872, Yuma wasn’t even on the map yet – instead, it was called Arizona City. The name Yuma came along a year later, in 1873.
Since that date, the Yuma Territorial Prison was built, occupied, emptied and then used as a temporary high school, among other things. Now, it stands as a vital piece of our history – and each step was covered by this newspaper.
With the Yuma Siphon in 1912, Yumans found ways to harness the power of the Colorado River to deliver water to arid land, turning the desert into an agricultural wonderland.
Laguna Dam was constructed, the Plank Road over the dunes eventually became Interstate 8, and the first highway crossing of the Colorado River was built with the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge in 1915.
The first plane touched down in Arizona here in Yuma in 1911, opening the door to a future of aviation here. The “City of Yuma” airplane took flight over Yuma from Aug. 24-Oct. 10, 1949, drawing attention to our amazing flying weather. Eventually, Yuma became home to not one but two military installations with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Yuma Proving Ground.
The U.S. engaged in multiple wars – the Spanish-American, World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Shield/Desert Storm and the War on Terror – and Yumans were connected to each moment in history.
It’s hard to realize when we’re in the midst of a moment that history is unfolding before us.
We’ve covered births and deaths, marriages and divorces, success stories and scandals, too. We’ve shined the light in every corner to tell Yuma’s story, giving transparency to our government agencies at every level to keep our readers informed of their actions and how those actions impact our community.
The moments may be big or small, but each has a ripple effect going forward, an impact on someone’s life – and each step of the way, for 150 years, this newspaper has been there to cover it.
As we celebrate our history, we want to give a special thanks to our readers. Thanks for sharing your moments with us, so we can in turn share them in our pages and record them for history. After all, the Yuma Sun is first and foremost a community paper, and we could not do this without you.
Thanks for an amazing 150 years, Yuma!