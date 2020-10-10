When it comes to Halloween candy, do you tend to raid your kid’s chocolates, or do you go straight for the Starburst?
A website called Zippa examined data from Google Trends, and determined which candy was most popular in all 50 states.
In Arizona, the top candy was, surprisingly, Mr. Goodbar – the only state to choose that candy.
Overall, the top candy was Starburst, loved by six states.
But the list overall was pretty diverse.
The data showed that 25 states prefer chocolate candies, while 25 prefer gummies, hand candies and other non-chocolate options.
Alaska goes for Smarties, while Connecticut is a fan of Peanut Butter Kisses.
South Dakota’s top candy was Milky Way,
Oklahoma loves Runts, West Virginia’s was Tootsie Rolls and in Colorado and Florida, the top choice was Airheads.
The top choices were all over the place.
But the list made us wonder – with Halloween a bit of an unknown this year, will candy sales be in jeopardy too?
Apparently not. According to the Huffington Post, so far, candy sales are up nationwide.
Halloween candy sales are big business. The 10-week Halloween sales period accounts for nearly 14% of candy makers’ annual $36 billion in U.S. sales, the Huffington Post reports.
And so far this year, U.S. sales of Halloween candy are up 13% over last year.
The Huffington Post suggests that the boost may be due to earlier Halloween displays in stores, and that Americans might be ready to celebrate something after months of pandemic.
But it’s also possible that Americans are ready for a sweet treat – and Halloween candy just fits the bill.
What do you think, readers? Do you plan to pick up a few bags of Halloween candy? And if you do, are you going with the apparent Arizona favorite Mr. Goodbar?
Let us know. Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.