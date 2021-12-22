Well, that escalated quickly.
The omicron variant is now the dominant version of COVID-19 in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, according to the Associated Press.
And that’s nationwide – in some areas, the prevalence is much higher.
CBS 8 in San Diego reports that around 90% of the city’s most recent positive tests are the omicron variant, and doctors there note the positivity rate on COVID testing has soared.
Readers, many of you travel between Yuma and San Diego, so that spike in omicron there is something of which you need to be aware.
What’s both impressive and terrifying about the situation is just how fast the omicron variant has spread.
As the AP reports, “Scientists in Africa first sounded the alarm about omicron less than a month ago and on Nov. 26 the World Health Organization designated it as a ‘variant of concern.’ The mutant has since shown up in about 90 countries.”
We live in an interconnected world, where a continent on the other side of the globe is just a short plane ride away, making it incredibly easy to spread variants around the planet in just a few short weeks.
And while we can see how quickly omicron is spreading, there are still several unknown variables, including whether it causes more or less severe illness, AP reports.
However, we can see what’s happening at Yuma Regional Medical Center – and it’s not great.
On Monday, there were 75 people hospitalized from COVID-19: 63 unvaccinated, 12 vaccinated.
At the Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, officials noted YRMC is under tremendous strain. And it’s not a lack of space or equipment – it’s a lack of available medical personnel to treat those incoming patients.
Readers, that strain is due to COVID-19.
At this point, this is a matter of personal responsibility. Vaccinations and booster shots provide significant protection, as do the now-standard precautions: social distancing, washing your hands and wearing your mask.
And if you are feeling sick, don’t immediately rush to the ER. Contact your doctor’s office or urgent care – don’t go to the ER unless you absolutely have to. The YRMC ER should only be a stop if you are in an emergency.
Remember readers, when it comes to COVID, your actions don’t impact you alone. It’s too easy to spread this illness to those you love – think about the young children in your life, the grandparents and senior citizens, and the immuno-compromised.
Vaccinations and boosters for you protect them too. Let’s do what we can, together, to keep our community safe.