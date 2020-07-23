When’s the last time you had a meal from your favorite Yuma County restaurant? Chances are, they can really use your support right now – perhaps now more than ever.
There was a report on Mashable this week looking at statistics from Yelp that give some insight into how much restaurants nationwide are hurting.
According to Yelp’s Economic Average report, “60% of the 26,160 temporarily closed restaurants on the business review site as of July are now permanently shut,” Mashable reports.
Sixty percent, readers.
And then, check out this bit of information from the Washington Post: “The food service and bar industry – which employs more than 8 million people, or about 5 percent of the workforce before the pandemic – has been decimated by the virus, losing more than 6 million jobs in March and April.”
There was a rebound in May, but now, with COVID numbers spiking around the nation (and Arizona as a hotspot), that rebound in many places is on hold.
In most industries, this time is nerve-wracking, but restaurant and bar owners are especially hard-hit.
Bars are closed in Arizona until at least July 27, under executive orders from Gov. Doug Ducey.
However, under Ducey’s executive orders, restaurants can be open, but their indoor capacity is limited to less than 50% of their original capacity, as set by fire officials. Physical distancing of at least 6 feet between customers must be enforced, and bar top or counter seating is not allowed, unless each party is spaced approximately 6 feet apart.
So essentially, restaurants in a best case scenario can only operate at 50% of their capacity.
Then, think about people’s comfort levels right now. COVID-19 is still an issue, and many people are staying home, maximizing their efforts to avoid possible transmission points.
Looking at these factors, it’s not hard to see how restaurants are suffering.
But you can still support your favorite local restaurants. Many are still open in Yuma County, and they need your help.
Stop by and have a meal, or if you aren’t comfortable eating out given the COVID numbers right now, order some to-go food, and enjoy dinner in your home.
Each meal makes a difference. And many restaurants are also serving your favorite drinks to go, too.
Give your kitchen the night off, and support your local eateries. Don’t let them join Yelp’s list of “permanently closed” businesses.