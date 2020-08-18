Today, American women have the ability to walk into their local polling place and cast their vote, having a voice in the future of their communities and their nation.
Nationwide, both men and women often take this right for granted. We see it in the low voter turnouts and election apathy over and over again.
But for women, getting the right to vote was a long, challenging journey – although Arizona was slightly ahead of the nation on this.
For perspective, America declared its independence in 1776. But it wasn’t until 1920 that women nationwide could vote – a 144-year journey.
In 1848, women began to mobilize, with the first Women’s Rights Convention.
There were demonstrations, protests, parades, pickets and marches. Supporters had been “arrested for illegally voting and picketing at the White House, gone on hunger strikes and endured brutal beatings in prison,” History.com reports.
Eventually, suffragists prevailed, although it took 72 years – 72! – before the 19th Amendment finally passed. The Amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, when Tennessee became the final state to ratify it. And it officially became law Aug. 26, 1920, when the ratification was certified.
The 19th Amendment notes, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
It’s important to note that in some states, women already had the right to vote, including Arizona.
In Arizona, activists started pursuing the right to vote for women with bills in 1881, 1883 and 1885, but the Territorial Legislature defeated each of them. According to the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records website, efforts continued, and in 1903, a Suffrage Bill was passed by both houses of the Arizona Legislature. However, that bill was vetoed by Gov. Alexander Brodie.
On Feb. 14, 1912, Arizona became a state, and activists took the issue to Arizona voters, the state library notes. That November, voters overwhelmingly approved, and gave women the right to vote in Arizona. Those voters that November? All were men.
Today, one of the most important ways you can exercise your role in democracy is by voting. That right was not easily won – and today, it should never be taken for granted.
This November, vote, and honor the suffragists’ efforts.