If you want to help the Yuma community in September, it’s easy to do so. Simply roll up your sleeves and donate some blood.
Vitalant, which supplies blood to hospitals across Arizona, raised the flag for help this week, noting that there’s a critical blood shortage.
“Continued strong patient needs for blood have depleted Vitalant’s supply by nearly 50% since the start of summer, creating an emergency shortage in Arizona and across the country,” the agency said.
The month of September is especially important for donations, because regular donations are expected to drop by as much as 25% due to the Labor Day holiday.
The blood supply is critical to our hospitals’ success – here in Yuma and across the nation.
Look at these statistics from the American Red Cross:
• Every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood and/or platelets.
• Approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.
• Nearly 5,000 units of platelets and 6.500 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
• Nearly 16 million blood components are transfused each year in the U.S.
• The average red blood cell transfusion is approximately 3 units.
• A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.
• Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured; they can only come from volunteer donors.
And let’s talk for a moment about those donors. The American Red Cross notes:
• Every year, an estimated 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate blood.
• 13.6 million units of whole blood and red blood cells are collected in the U.S. each year.
• About 45% of people in the U.S. have Group O (positive or negative) blood – and the proportion is higher among Hispanics (57%) and African Americans (51%).
• Type O negative red cells are the king of donations – they can be given to patients of all blood types. Because only 7% of people in the U.S. are type O negative, it’s always in great demand and often in short supply
The American Red Cross is hosting several drives in the Yuma area. To register, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-733-2767.
Red Cross drives include:
• Sept. 21 – 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at The Rock Church, 2555 E. Gila Ridge Road
• Sept. 22 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Stoneridge Church, 6300 E. 24th St.
• Sept. 23 – 8 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. at Fort Yuma Wellness Center, 450 Quechan Road
Vitalant is hosting four blood drives this month. To make an appointment or learn more, visit www.vitalant.org or 877-258-4825.
• Sept. 14 – 2-6 p.m., Yuma Regional Medical Center, Administration Building, 2400 S. Avenue A
• Sept. 15 – 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Yuma Regional Medical Center, Administration Building, 2400 S. Avenue A
• Sept. 27 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Arizona Game and Fish Yuma Department, 9140 E. 28th St.
• Sept. 28 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Arizona Game and Fish Yuma Department, 9140 E. 28th St.
Giving blood is easy to do and yet incredibly powerful. Every donation can save a life. Please schedule an appointment this month, and help make a difference.