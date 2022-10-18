Giving the keys to your teen for their first solo driving outing might be one of the hardest things we do as parents.
It’s terrifying to think of our kids driving on the streets of Yuma County. They might be amazing drivers, and they’ve earned their licenses, but there’s a lot to navigate on the roads. And not only are parents concerned about their teens’ actions, other drivers on the road can be just as concerning.
What if someone cuts them off in traffic? Will they react in time?
What if someone walks out in front of them, or what if they get distracted by their friends or their cell phones? What if, what if, what if … the scary scenarios are endless.
This week, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is observing National Teen Driver Safety Week, encouraging our youngest drivers to make safe choices on the road.
ADOT notes that nationwide, car crashes are among the leading causes of death for teens. In 2021 in Arizona, 33 teen drivers died in vehicle collisions, and 3,293 teens suffered injuries, ADOT notes.
ADOT offered a few safety reminders for teen drivers:
• Always wear a seat belt
• Don’t speed or drive recklessly
• Don’t drive distracted – put down the phone
• Don’t drive impaired or let impaired people get behind the wheel
The Yuma Sun has one more important tip – be aware and pay attention to your surroundings. Staying focused on driving is critical. This means paying attention to road conditions and hazards but also being aware of the other drivers around you, as well as pedestrians and bicyclists.
The tips are common sense, but drivers of all ages often can use a reminder.
As parents, our instinct sometimes is to wrap our kids in protective bubble wrap and not let them out of our sight. But we also know that simply isn’t rational. Kids need to grow into successful adults who can do things like drive a car – and it’s our job as parents to make sure they can. But the lessons don’t stop once the license is in hand.
This week, talk to your teen drivers and remind them of these safety tips!