Since 2020, we’ve lived under the shadow of COVID-19.
And at this point, for the most part, we’re doing pretty well with it. The Yuma County Public Health Services District reports that Yuma County is averaging about 12 cases of COVID a week, which is a low positivity rate.
Director Diana Gomez notes that most people in the community have been exposed to the virus or recovered from it, so now, there’s a level of immunity that didn’t exist at the start of the pandemic.
However, it doesn’t mean that we should start free-ranging about the community if we’re sick.
In fact, Gomez noted there are three threats on the horizon – a “tridemic” of COVID-19, RSV and influenza.
It’s a threat looming over most of the U.S. right now, and health officials want to make sure people are informed about it, so they in turn can protect themselves and their loved ones as much as possible.
Most of us are familiar with influenza. More than 28,000 people die from the flu annually, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection notes.
In the last four weeks in Yuma County, there have been 42 lab-confirmed flu cases, which is a clear indicator that flu season is here.
And then, there is RSV – short for respiratory syncytial virus. In Yuma County so far this season, there have been 31 lab-confirmed cases, following a trend across the nation. Gomez notes Yuma County is already seeing a rise in severe cases of the illness.
RSV is a common respiratory virus in children, but it can cause serious complications for young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
In young children, it’s especially challenging because their lung muscles aren’t yet strong enough to cough up the secretions, which in turn can lead to hospitalizations, Gomez notes.
So here’s the deal, readers.
Nobody wants to get sick, especially with the holidays right around the corner. Thanksgiving is just 15 days away, and Christmas is a mere 46 days away.
The best option at the moment is to be proactive. Get your flu shot for 2022 and a COVID booster, if you haven’t done so already.
Unfortunately, there is no vaccination for RSV – but just like the flu and COVID, basic preventive measures still apply.
Wash your hands, and if you are sick, please – stay home, and keep your germs to yourself.