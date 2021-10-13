If you aren’t ready to think about Christmas yet, you aren’t alone. After all, it’s 73 days away – 10 weeks to go – so there’s plenty of time to deal with shopping and organizing and all of that, right?
Maybe not. If you have loved ones in faraway places, you might want to start your Christmas planning a little sooner than usual.
The United States Postal Service has been quite vocal this year about its plans to slow mail deliveries. It’s website notes, “The earlier you send, the better: Don’t delay, mail and ship today.”
But what, exactly, does that translate to, timing-wise?
Here’s a look at the USPS deadlines for 2021:
• Retail Ground –Dec. 15
• First-Class Mail –Dec. 17
• Priority Mail – Dec. 18
• Priority Mail Express – Dec. 23
• U.S. to Canada or Mexico, First-Class Package or Priority Mail – Dec. 6
• To a military loved one stationed abroad: Retail Ground is Nov. 6, while First Class Mail Letters and Cards is Dec. 9.
But USPS is not the only game to use when shipping something out of Yuma.
At UPS, the shipping deadlines are a little different.
• For U.S. domestic, U.S. to Canada and U.S. to Mexico – Standard Service, UPS says to check ups.com/ctc for details
• For U.S. deliveries, 3 Day Select – Dec. 21
• For U.S. deliveries, 2 Day Air – Dec. 22
• For U.S. deliveries, Next Day Air, Dec. 23
And at FedEx, the deadlines are as follows:
• Retail Ground –Dec. 15
• First-Class Mail –Dec. 17
• Priority Mail –Dec. 18
• Priority Mail Express – Dec. 23
• U.S. to Canada, International Economy – Dec. 17
• U.S. to Mexico, International Economy – Dec. 21
The FedEx website notes, “Plan ahead for package pick up and drop off for holiday deliveries. We’re working hard to keep up with more shipments than ever.”
You’ve got plenty of time to get those Christmas cards written up and presents handled, but that time will fly by in the blink of an eye. We’re not even sure how it’s already Oct. 13 … where did 2021 go?
Yuma is a military town, and many have loved ones stationed abroad who will need a bit of holiday love. Those deadlines will be here before we know it.
If you want to spread the Christmas cheer to someone far away, cut this out and stick it on the fridge – these dates will help you stay on track!