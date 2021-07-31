When it comes to fast food, Yuma has a variety of options. We don’t have every single national chain here, but we’ve got a good chunk of them.
The question is, which one has the best customer service?
The American Customer Satisfaction Index recently released its nationwide list of best fast-food restaurants, and the winner was Chick-fil-A, USA Today reports.
Chick-fil-A scored an 83 on the survey, and has won the top spot for the seventh year in a row – an impressive feat.
According to the survey, the top five best-rated fast-food restaurants and their scores are:
1) Chick-fil-A: 83
2) Domino’s: 80
3) KFC: 79
4) Starbucks: 79
5) Five Guys: 78
The survey asked customers to evaluate their recent experiences at the restaurants looking at elements of the customer experience, such as food quality, food variety, beverage quality, beverage variety, order accuracy, restaurant layout and cleanliness, speed of checkout or delivery and staff courtesy.
Nationwide, McDonald’s scored the worst, at 70. Wendy’s, Sonic, Popeyes and Jack and the Box tied for second-to-last place at 73.
In the hustle and bustle of the “I want it RIGHT NOW’ consumer experience, sometimes, customer service is lost.
In the fast food industry, the goal is to move quickly. Customers aren’t there for a long, sit-down, fine-dining experience. The name of the industry itself – fast food – sets a pretty clear expectation. The key is providing fast food without sacrificing courtesy, cleanliness or quality. It’s a balancing act.
When one looks at the scores – Chick-fil-A at 83, McDonalds at 70 – the top and bottom scorers are only separated by 13 points.
The challenge with a survey such as this is it only captures a moment in time. Maybe the cashier was having an off-day, or maybe the staff member was new. There are a lot of external factors that could leave a bad taste with customers.
But ultimately, every customer wants to have a positive overall experience, whether it’s at a fast food restaurant or a five-star restaurant.
Surveys such as this one help restaurants set goals in the hopes of building toward future successes.
What do you think, readers? What fast-food restaurants have the best customer experience? Let us know!