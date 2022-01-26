Scammers have found yet another tool to work to their advantage: the QR code.
QR codes are all over the place these days. They are little black and white squares that you scan with your smartphone camera, and in turn, cause a webpage to pop up on your phone.
QR stands for quick response, and that’s the goal – you scan the code, and quickly get access to a website.
You might have seen them in a magazine ad, or perhaps at your favorite restaurant – scan the code and up pops the menu.
Now, scam artists are exploiting the QR code too.
According to a report on Mashable, in December, QR codes started to appear on public parking meters in San Antonio, Texas. People could then scan the QR code and pay for the parking spot.
On the surface, that sounds great. Except in this case, it wasn’t legitimate. Scammers placed the QR codes on the parking meters. And while it looked like customers were paying for their parking spots, they instead were sending money to the scammer – there was no pay-via-QR code set up for that parking lot, Mashable reports.
The Better Business Bureau sent out a warning about these scams last July, and noted that people need to be careful when using them.
Among the BBB’s tips:
• Don’t open links from strangers – if you don’t know the person offering the QR code, don’t use it
• Verify the source – Check the URL on your screen before proceeding any further with the code. If the URL is weird or doesn’t match the entity that it claims to be, close the screen.
• Be wary of short links – If a URL-shortened link appears when you scan a QR code, understand that you can’t know where the code is directing you. It could be hiding a malicious URL.
• Install a QR scanner on your smartphone with added security – Some antivirus companies now offer apps to check the safety of the scanned link before you open it, which in turn can identify phishing scams and other dangerous links, the BBB reports.
It’s frustrating that once again, we have to be on alert for yet another scam. But at this point, we’ve learned that technology is easy to exploit – and it’s just a matter of time before another scam comes along.
Readers, we haven’t heard of this scam happening in Yuma, but that doesn’t mean it won’t come here.
So be careful, be vigilant, and protect your data from would-be thieves.