Scammers will do anything to make a dollar – and now, they are targeting the Yuma Sun.
Apparently, past Yuma Sun subscribers are getting robocalls about restarting their subscriptions. We’ve heard from a handful of people, who noted that the call is electronic – not a person.
Readers, we do not use an electronic service to call and solicit your information.
Our circulation team is 100 percent human, and if we call to ask if you want to renew your subscription or do a reminder call that your subscription is about to expire, it will be a live, actual person on our end of the phone who is working from our Yuma Sun office.
We’ve also heard from readers who’ve gotten calls from people claiming to be the Yuma Sun, and that the reader’s subscription had expired – yet the reader knew their subscription was paid for the next several months.
We won’t call you if your subscription is paid in full, readers.
But if you do get a call from someone with the Yuma Sun – or who claims to be, please, feel free to take a safety check. Tell the person on the phone that you want to call us back to verify that we are in fact Yuma Sun staff, and then call our main number – 928-783-3333, and ask for our circulation department. Then you know for certain you are talking directly to the Yuma Sun.
Readers, we apologize for the inconvenience. It’s frustrating that scammers are out there, and more so when they strike our readership.
We want our readers to be safe – so please, give us a call if you get a weird call.
Also, speaking of weirdness, to alleviate any confusion, we should discuss one more item.
Some of our advertisers reached out to us in confusion about an email selling advertising spots, thinking it was affiliated with our annual Yuma’s Best contest. Please be aware – that’s not the Yuma Sun.
The only special section we have that is related to Yuma’s Best is already done for the year. It printed in February, as it does every year. Whatever this email is going around now, it is NOT a Yuma Sun product or affiliated with our annual contest in any way, shape or form.
Readers, if you have any questions or concerns, please give us a call at 928-783-3333.
And as always, thank you for reading!