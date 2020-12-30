Woodard Jr. High School has a contest going for students right now that’s both entertaining and thought-provoking.
The school posted on Facebook:
“We all could use a fresh start!
“What is the one thing you want to leave behind in 2020?”
Called the Woodard Jr. High School TP Challenge, students were encouraged to write down their idea on a piece of toilet paper, and then take a picture and email it to School Principal Danny Acosta with an explanation of what the student is looking forward to in 2021.
Participants – who must be enrolled Woodard students – have a chance to win a Starbucks gift card.
Entries will be judged based on creativity, school appropriateness and originality.
The post from Woodard concluded, “As a symbolic and therapeutic demonstration, we encourage our participants to rip up or flush the 2020 TP thought and say, “Goodbye and Good Riddance to 2020” on New Year’s Eve.”
A new year is always a chance for a fresh start and new beginnings, but it’s also a great time to cast something away, and writing something down and actually flushing it down the drain is a cathartic process.
Woodard is taking a two-ply approach – looking for the thing students would leave in 2020, while still looking ahead to the future. It’s an approach we like.
We have a few things we look forward to casting away once we can safely do so – things like social distancing and masks. Unfortunately, those will still be around well into 2021.
We would also cast off judgmental people (we’re all just trying to make it though this pandemic, right?) and jumping to conclusions without doing the research first.
In their places, we would love to see more empathy, kindness and learning sparked by a genuine curiosity.
Also on the list to leave behind? “Just saying.”
This phrase is everywhere these days. But when one makes a statement or observation, one does not need to close out the statement by noting, “just saying.” Statements and observations don’t need a footnote-style comment to clarify that one just said it – the statement was heard. Move forward.
And of course, we would leave COVID itself behind in 2020 – wouldn’t that be amazing?
In 2021, we look forward to the days when we can safely gather again with friends and loved ones.
What would you leave behind in 2020, readers? And what do you look forward to? Let us know. Share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.