From the first day that AZTEC High School opened its doors, it has done the extraordinary.
The unique charter school opened in 1995, making it one of the longest charter schools in Arizona. But it’s also an extremely unique school , since its charter is held by the juvenile court system.
The goal was to offer high-risk juvenile offenders pathways to future successes.
During its first year, over 50 students were under court supervision because they had been expelled from school and had no other options, save for studying to acquire a GED.
The school grew to include students who were considered at-risk in other areas, as well as those who wanted a smaller school experience.
At its peak, the school had enrolled more than 130 students per year.
However, due to changing community needs, dwindling enrollment numbers and dwindling funding, the school made the decision to close its doors at the end of the school year.
However, the impact AZTEC has had on the community is without measure.
Check out a sampling of comments from people on AZTEC’s Facebook page, upon the announcement of the school’s decision to close:
• Wow. So sad to see Aztec close. This school helped so many. Many of my past probationers graduated from this school. Teachers went above and beyond to help the students. Not everyone was on probation. Some kids turned to Aztec because of the teachers. I was lucky to be able to work for a couple of years there during my probation career. Sad that it is closing.
• This school helped me the most out of any. Good times.
• This really breaks my heart. I wanted to work there one day…to be a part of the change in our youths lives. To give back to the school that gave me so much. So unfortunate this school is closing its doors, it really is.
• Aztec filled a great need for needy students. Kudos to the graduates!
• This makes me sad! Because of this school I was able to graduate my junior year and the teachers kept me on my toes.
• I’m thankful that our son graduated from Aztec a few years ago. Mr. Pallack and Mark Reeves made such a positive difference in so many lives when no one else believed in these kids! What a shame for this option not to be available to those with similar circumstances
• So sad! Best wishes warriors and staff. You all hold a special place in my heart.
AZTEC made a difference every day by believing in its students – and believing each one was capable of success both in the classroom and out.
A 2015 Yuma Sun story noted the school didn’t call students at-risk. Instead, they were “Children of Hope,” knowing that any child has the opportunity to succeed if they have support, resources and services.
One graduating student in 2017 told the Yuma Sun “I seriously thought I’d never be getting far in life, but then I came here and all the teachers… all the teachers, they full-on supported me and everything.”
That support led to her success: “You can never give up on your dreams,” she said. “They are always there with you.”
To the staff and educators who worked at AZTEC through the years, thank you for your efforts, for having faith in all students, and helping them achieve. Your successes have been a bright spot in Yuma County.