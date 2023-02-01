Driving through Yuma’s school zones can often be summed up in one word: chaotic.
Take the entrance into Kofa High School.
The school is located off Avenue A, and the main entrance is shared with the exit from Smucker Park, at Avenue A and Palmcroft Drive.
For people turning left out of Kofa/Smucker Park, there’s no turn arrow. Most drivers are patient and wait for kids to finish crossing Avenue A in the crosswalk … but it can get a little hairy right there, especially at peak drop-off and pickup times.
The line trying to turn left out of Kofa can stretch for quite a distance.
Then, there’s a crosswalk at 28th Street and Avenue A, which is marked on the road with signage. But coming down the hill on Avenue A, people often slam on their brakes to allow kids to cross there, making the area ripe for fender benders. Flashing lights or some sort of pedestrian crosswalk system would be really helpful to keep both drivers and pedestrians safe.
And speaking of this area, why are there no sidewalks on the Smucker Park side? For kids walking or riding their bikes to school, there’s nothing but a dirt path on the side of the park right next to the road.
Now, let’s go across town to possibly the craziest school intersection in Yuma: Avenue C and 16th Street, home to both Suverkrup Elementary School and Desert View Academy.
When it’s time to take kids to school or pick them up, this intersection is crazy. The schools do a good job of shepherding kids across the street, and the intersection has traffic signals and walk signs – but it’s still a bit scary.
Suverkrup starts at 8 a.m. and gets out at 2:50. Desert View Academy starts at 7:50 a.m., and gets out at 2:50 p.m. Perhaps these two schools could stagger out their start and end times a bit to help alleviate the traffic here. Or perhaps there could be more law enforcement present – a Project Drive Safe initiative, perhaps – to remind drivers to slow down and watch for small humans?
One can find pockets of crazy school congestion all over Yuma. Cibola High and Valley Horizon Elementary School are right by each other, and we often hear complaints about drivers in this area too.
Part of this is raising awareness for drivers. We’re talking about school zones with kids of all ages, and people need to slow down and pay attention.
But some of this requires an effort from our city officials too – like turn arrows, sidewalk improvements and other pedestrian safety upgrades near Smucker Park – which will benefit the neighborhood as a whole, and not just students at Kofa.
Our goal is to make sure every single student at our schools has safe paths every day.
What do you think, readers? Are there other school zones in need of some TLC? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.
