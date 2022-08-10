In the United States, there have been 119 school shootings since 2018, according to a report by Education Week.
In 2021, there were 34 such incidents. 2020? 10 shootings. In 2018 and 2019, there were 24 each year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
In the United States, there have been 119 school shootings since 2018, according to a report by Education Week.
In 2021, there were 34 such incidents. 2020? 10 shootings. In 2018 and 2019, there were 24 each year.
So far in 2022, there have been 27 school shootings. This number accounts for any incident in the U.S. in which a firearm was discharged, where any individual (other than the suspect or perpetrator) received a bullet wound from the incident, that happened on a K-12 school property or school bus, and that happened while school was in session or during a school-sponsored event, Education Week notes.
Those statistics are heartbreaking, and the names are etched in our souls: Sandy Hook, Columbine, Uvalde, Parkland and more.
Here we are in August, and as schools ramp up both here in Yuma County and across the nation, it’s something that weighs on parents, students, teachers and faculty alike.
School districts are regularly looking at their campuses with fresh eyes, making decisions in the best interest of student safety.
Campuses that were once open no longer are. Fences surround campuses across Yuma County, with call systems to screen visitors before they step foot on the grounds. Buildings and classrooms that were once open are now locked, and districts regularly hold safety meetings and training with local first responders.
Crane School District has done this and more, telling the Yuma Sun in May, “We remain diligent in our efforts to keep unauthorized individuals from accessing the campus beyond the reception space of each campus.”
Yuma School District One also created a District Emergency Response Team, which meets regularly to make sure campuses are as safe as can be. District One also has a dedicated school resource officer (SRO) at each of its middle school campuses, through a partnership with the Yuma Police Department.
The Yuma Union High School District has also taken measures, including SROs on campus, security guards and electronic lockdown systems.
Nationwide, some districts are taking those safety efforts to higher levels. According to CBS News, in Madison County, North Carolina, each of the six schools in the district will have an AR-15. This includes three elementary schools. The guns will be handled by the school resource officers, who will go through training beforehand. Each school will also contain a safe, which will hold breaching tools and additional magazines with ammo, CBS News reports.
Sheriff Buddy Harwood said that he hates to see the nation in this place, but he feels the steps are necessary to help keep children safe.
AR-15s on school campuses? Is that where we are today?
For any school district, safety is going to be an ever-evolving process. And it’s not one with a perfect answer – districts must balance safety concerns with healthy learning environments.
But what do you think, readers? Should school campus resource officers be armed to the extreme? What measures do you feel are appropriate?
Let us know. Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.