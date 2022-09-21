The Yuma Police Department recently solved the 38-year-old murder case of Evelyn Halsey.
The Yuma Police Department recently solved the 38-year-old murder case of Evelyn Halsey.
Halsey was 74 years old when she was viciously murdered on April 16, 1984.
She had suffered several severe injuries – numerous broken bones and ribs, likely due to blunt force trauma, and ultimately died of a broken back.
For 38 years, her case was unsolved, despite an extensive investigation at the time.
However, in 2015, the Arizona Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory was able to develop a genetic profile of an unknown male from a sample YPD sent in. In 2016, there was a match in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System to Troy Washington.
Ultimately, Washington passed away before charges could be filed. But YPD considers the case solved, thanks to advancements in DNA technology.
It’s a common theme appearing with increasing frequency across the nation. Look at this sampling of recent stories:
• In Georgia, officials announced Tuesday that genetic genealogy found the killer of Stacey Lyn Chahorski, who was killed in 1988. Her remains were also identified in March using the same technology.
• In Waco, Texas, a man has been indicted by a grand jury on murder charges in connection to a 30-year-old murder. Rita Davis, 28, was killed on Sept. 22, 1991. Advancements in DNA technology eventually led to the suspect’s arrest.
• In Minneapolis, Minn., a man was found guilty in August of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder for the killing of Jeanne Childs, 35. Childs was stabbed to death in her apartment in June 1993, thanks to DNA technology.
The list could go on, but the trend is clear.
However, advancements in technology aren’t the only factors at play in solving these cold cases.
The other critical element is the police department that refused to let a crime go unsolved, despite the passage of time. One might be inclined to give up, to tuck the file away in the dusty drawers of bureaucracy and let it go.
Look at the Yuma case – it’s been 38 years.
And yet detectives persevered, and eventually found those long-sought answers.
To those law enforcement officers who hold dear their quest for the truth, who work so hard to do the right thing – thank you for your service. Your efforts are appreciated.
