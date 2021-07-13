Science is proving over and over again why the COVID-19 vaccine is important.
In an interview with CNN, Dr. Megan Ranney noted, “What worries me more are the variants yet to come. And every time this virus is passed from one person to another, it has a chance to mutate. And it’s only a matter of time until we have a variant against which the vaccines no longer protect us.”
Ranney is an emergency physician and an associate professor at Brown University.
She brings up an interesting point. Essentially, the virus has the ability to mutate as it is passed from person to person, until it potentially mutates into a version that mutes the effectiveness of the vaccines – essentially sending us back to square one.
Readers, that’s concerning.
At the moment, the available vaccines are effective against COVID.
But we know that mutations are happening with COVID-19. The delta variant is currently the most contagious version of COVID-19, and it’s much fiercer than the initial version of the virus.
According to a report on NPR, the delta variant spreads about 225% faster than the original version, and it’s “currently dominating the outbreak in the United States.”
Researchers have found that delta grows more rapidly inside patients’ respiratory tracts and to much higher levels.
“On average, people infected with the delta variant had about 1,000 times more copies of the virus in their respiratory tracts than those infected with the original strain of the coronavirus,” NPR reports.
We have the tools to fight this now, found within the COVID-19 vaccines. They are safe, effective and easy to find here in Yuma County.
And on the vaccination front, we’ve made progress, but there’s still a ways to go. In Yuma County, 47.1% of the population is vaccinated, with 92,812 fully vaccinated.
Scientists are doing what they can to stop COVID-19, and we’ve seen that vaccines work. The key is getting more of the population vaccinated, which should in turn prevent this situation from escalating once again.
If you haven’t already, please, get your COVID-19 vaccination.