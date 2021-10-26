In something that sounds like it’s straight from a science fiction novel, scientists have moved one step closer to using animal organs to save human lives.
According to an Associated Press report, scientists in New York were able to temporarily attach a pig’s kidney to a human body. Then, the scientists watched as the kidney began to function.
“Surgeons attached the pig kidney to a pair of large blood vessels outside the body of a deceased recipient so they could observe it for two days. The kidney did what it was supposed to do – filter waste and produce urine – and didn’t trigger rejection,” the Associated Press reports.
It’s important to note that the human body used in the experiment was from a person who had wished to donate her organs, but they weren’t suitable for traditional donation, the AP reports. However, her family agreed to the experiment in the hopes that some good could come from it.
The overall goal in the experiment is to help ease the shortage of human organs. The AP notes that there are more than 90,000 people in the U.S. in line for a kidney transplant, and each day, 12 die while waiting.
Pigs already play a role in human health. Pig heart valves have been used for decades in humans, and the blood thinner heparin is derived from pig intestines. Pig skin grafts are used on burns, and in China, surgeons have used pig corneas to restore sight, the AP notes.
Yet when it comes to organs, there is a roadblock. A sugar in pig cells, which is foreign to the human body, causes immediate organ rejection, the AP reports.
In this kidney case, however, the organ came from a gene-edited animal, which had been engineered to remove that sugar, thereby avoiding an attack by the human’s immune system, the AP reports.
There are still a lot of questions on the table and hurdles to clear before this project moves forward, not to mention ethical questions.
However, it’s still an amazing step forward.
According to OrganDonor.gov, there are currently 106,602 men, women and children on the national transplant waiting list, and every 9 minutes, another person is added.
In 2020, kidneys by far led the list (91,099 needed), followed by liver (11,886 needed), heart (1,707 needed), lung (3,521 needed) and other (281 needed, which includes face, hands and abdominal wall).
Using organs from genetically edited animals is one way to meet this need, as long as the ethical and safety concerns are addressed first.
What do you think, Yuma? Is this a scientific advancement you would support or no? Let us know. Share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.