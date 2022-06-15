Last week, a 17-year-old was life-flighted to a Phoenix hospital with severe injuries this week, sustained in a collision with another vehicle.
He was driving down Avenue A when another driver allegedly failed to stop for a traffic light on 3rd Street and collided with him.
The teen was not wearing his seatbelt, and he was ejected from his vehicle.
Readers, this is yet another one of those stories that we hate to report.
We’re not here to preach at you about the importance of seatbelts. We suspect you already know that.
And we’re not here to be judgmental toward this teen or his family, or the driver of the other vehicle. Nobody needs that. Instead, our thoughts are with them in the hopes that everyone has a speedy recovery.
But readers, we do hope that you will take a moment to talk to your teen drivers about staying safe in the car, whether they are driving or passengers out with their friends.
Here are some talking points that might be helpful.
• The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that seat belts saved the lives of 14,955 people in 2017.
• An additional 2,549 lives could have been saved that year if all passenger vehicle occupants over the age of 4 had worn their seat belts.
• Seat belts are important no matter what seat you are in – be it the driver, the passenger or passengers in the back seat.
• Seat belts need to be worn no matter how long the trip is, whether it’s to the grocery store around the corner or 1,000 miles across the country, because accidents can happen anywhere.
• In Arizona, only 86% of adults report always wearing their seat belts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes.
It’s so incredibly easy to jump in the car and not think about the weight of that action. “It’s just a quick drive, who needs a seat belt?” But no matter where a driver is headed, no matter their age, they aren’t the only one on the road. And as we all know too well, it only takes a split second of distraction for a world to be upended.
Seat belts are one of the easiest safety measures we can take. Please talk to your teens, readers.