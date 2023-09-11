Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
22 years, readers.
For perspective on this, consider the FAQs page on the National September 11 Memorial & Museum’s website.
The first two FAQs?
“What was the World Trade Center?”
“What were the Twin Towers?”
For those of us old enough to remember the Sept. 11 attacks, the images of the Twin Towers falling are seared into our hearts, and those questions seem baffling.
And yet, 22 years later, those two questions may be ones today’s young adults simply don’t know.
To them, Sept. 11 is a date that lives in history books. It’s not tangible. It’s a story that they’ve heard, a video montage rolling along in the midst of a broadcast marking the anniversary.
But they don’t have the same visceral memories that older Americans do.
They don’t understand how time collectively stopped across the nation when Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower. And they weren’t riveted to the television, watching the North Tower burn, when a second plane – Flight 175 – smashed the South Tower 17 minutes later.
They don’t know the shock felt across the nation when the towers collapsed, or the horror when another plane – Flight 77 – crashed into the Pentagon.
And how can they possibly understand the fear we felt for Flight 93, before we learned the passengers fought back and the plane crashed into an empty field in Pennsylvania?
Then there was the waiting and the fear of the unknown. We didn’t know what was happening immediately, or why. Would there be other attacks? Were we safe at home?
That fear lingered for many long after Sept. 11, 2001.
Today’s young adults – the under 22 crowd – have no memory of spending days waiting for information, watching rescuers search the rubble in the hopes of finding any survivors, grasping for some moment of light amid the darkness.
Sept. 11, 2001, is a clear, distinct moment in history. And for those of us old enough to remember, it’s a day imprinted on our souls.
Time, as always, marches relentlessly forward. Every passing day, memories fade, to some extent, but for those old enough to remember, those memories never disappear.
Today, we remember the 2,977 victims from 93 nations who died that September morning:
And as we remember, we encourage our readers to share their memories with the younger generations. Help them understand the significance of this date, and together, honor those who were lost.
