Cooler weather is right around the corner, Yuma. And with that cooler weather often comes an increase in outside activity, including motorcycle riding.
But before you dust off that motorcycle and get ready to hit the road, we have one request for you: Put on your helmet. And to the other drivers out there: Please pay attention.
On Aug. 27, Yuma Regional Medical Center shared a post on traumatic accident victims in the emergency department.
From Oct. 2021-Aug. 27, 2022, the emergency department saw nearly 58 traumatic motorcycle accidents requiring trauma care. That is 14% of all traumatic incidents (58 of 428) seen by the ED team.
Of those, three patients required surgery, 11 were transferred to an outside hospital for injuries and 13 required admission at YRMC.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 5,500 motorcyclists in the United States died on the road in 2020, and more than 180,000 were treated in emergency departments for crash injuries.
However, according to CDC statistics, helmets saved an estimated 1,872 lives in 2017.
The CDC estimates an additional 749 more lives could have been saved if all motorcyclists had worn helmets in 2017, noting that helmets reduce the risk of head injury by 69%.
In Arizona, helmets are only required for those younger than 18. There is no law requiring a helmet for those over 18 – but given the statistics, wearing a helmet makes sense.
However, helmet safety is only part of the conversation.
Motorcyclists need to be perpetually alert, anticipating the actions of every other driver on the road, while at the same time safely navigating the road in front of them.
But there is also a duty of other drivers to be aware of motorcyclists. After all, a motorcyclist can wear all the safety gear in the world and follow every law precisely, but if other drivers aren’t paying attention, those safety measures can quickly be rendered useless.
Please, let’s make sure that everyone gets to their destinations safely and stays out of YRMC. Carefully share the road, watch out for motorcyclists, and stay safe out there, readers!