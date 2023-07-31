Sixty seconds, readers.
It’s a blink in time, the briefest of moments – and spent properly, it might just save some lives.
A new study recently examined the impact of short firearms safety videos on children, and found the videos appear to make an impactful difference.
“Among more than 220 kids who participated in the study, those who watched a gun safety video were less likely to touch guns they found and pull the trigger – and more likely to tell an adult,” CNN reports.
The video was one minute long, featuring an Ohio State University police chief. Her message was simple. “Guns are not toys and are not to be played with. If a child finds a real gun, they should not pick it up or move it. Instead, find an adult and tell them where it is located,” CNN noted.
A week later, the children who participated in the study were brought to a room filled with toys, with a disabled gun hidden in the bottom drawer of a filing cabinet – and 96% of the kids found those guns within 20 minutes, CNN reported.
“Children who had seen the gun safety video were 28% less likely to touch the gun and held the gun for less than half the time if they did touch it. They were also over 20% less likely to pull the trigger, and those who did pulled the trigger fewer times,” CNN noted.
There were a few takeaways from the study, researchers told CNN.
One is that kids are curious. They are going to find those items you think are hidden away – including firearms. And that’s a powerful reminder of the importance of locking up such items. Don’t think that those items are safely hidden away because odds are, they aren’t – and why take that risk?
The second takeaway is that a video like this might be a helpful way to educate children a little on gun safety – and it doesn’t take a full-blown, hours-long lecture to deliver an impactful message.
At this point, we know that guns and children don’t mix. Guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S., CNN notes, but we aren’t powerless in preventing some of these deaths.
These researchers might be onto something that can help – and we hope to see this research continue.
