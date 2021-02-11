Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, is in the spotlight this week after he decided to stop playing the national anthem before the team’s home games.
He made the decision at the start of the season. According to the Associated Press, the first 10 regular-season home games for the Mavericks were played without fans, and the first home game with fans in attendance didn’t happen until Monday.
Initially, Cuban did not elaborate on his decision, except to note that nobody noticed, the AP reported.
On Wednesday, however, the NBA stepped in, and ordered that “all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy,” the Washington Post reports.
And at that point, Cuban released a statement on the matter: “We respect and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country. I have always stood for the anthem with the hand over my heart – no matter where I hear it played. But we also hear the voices of those who do not feel the anthem represents them. We feel they also need to be respected and heard, because they have not been heard. The hope is that those who feel passionate about the anthem being played will be just as passionate in listening to those who do not feel it represents them.”
Readers, regardless of which side of this conversation you fall on, Cuban brings up interesting points.
The national anthem at sporting events has been a lightning rod for several years now, with some players taking a knee to protest racial injustice during its playing.
According to the History Channel, the national anthem at sporting events dates back to Sept. 5, 1918, during Game 1 in Chicago of the World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs. The crowd was somber – it was World War I, more than 100,000 U.S. soldiers had died, and a bomb had exploded the day before in Chicago, killing four.
“During the seventh-inning stretch, the U.S. Navy band began to play the Star-Spangled Banner; and something changed,” History reports. At the end, the crowd broke into “thunderous applause.”
The Star-Spangled Banner officially became our national anthem in 1931. History reports that by the end of World War II, the NFL commissioner ordered it be played at every football game, and the tradition spread from there.
In Cuban’s case, the NBA intervened, and the Mavericks announced they will resume playing the national anthem, so the issue may be a moot point.
But it does raise an interesting question: Should sports teams play the national anthem? And would you still support your favorite pro teams if they didn’t? Let us know. Send in a letter to the editor with your thoughts at letters@yumasun.com.