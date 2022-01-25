Kennedy Skate Park has been the topic of conversation with the Yuma City Council – and frankly, it’s a topic that’s long needed attention.
One of the critical components to any community is offering amenities to keep citizens engaged, regardless of their age.
Yuma does a great job of giving a variety of low-cost options to its residents. There are a multitude of parks in Yuma that offer walking paths, playground equipment, ramadas, water features and more.
The Historic Yuma Theatre and the Yuma Art Center host lots of entertainment options, and the Yuma Parks and Recreation Department provides a plethora of classes for Yumans of all ages.
We regularly see investments in these resources by the city, and those investments pay off. Yumans and visitors alike regularly partake in all that the city has to offer.
But then, there’s the Kennedy Skate Park, a 35,000-square-foot facility located along Kennedy Lane north of 24th Street.
It’s been in need of some TLC for some time, to the point that revitalizing Kennedy Skate Park was identified as one of the council’s highest priorities in the city’s strategic plan in December of 2020.
The existing modular skate park equipment has reached the end of its useful life and needs to be upgraded or replaced.
Under the proposal recently presented at the city, the skate park would have the largest pump track in the region with the ability to host regional level events, featuring a unique combination of skate plazas and ramps. The half pipe would be made of galvanized steel and powder coat to withstand Yuma’s heat, and features would include much-needed shade elements.
And the goal here isn’t to connect with skateboarders alone. The space would serve all action sport enthusiasts, including BMX, mountain bikes, scooters, rollerskaters, rollerbladers and more.
And let’s think, for a moment, about Yuma County’s demographics.
According to U.S. Census data, roughly 25% of Yuma County is under the age of 18. Another 10.8% falls in the 18-24 age range – showing that we have the youth here to support the facility.
The city is also planning ahead, including elements that would allow the park to be potentially rented out for tournaments and events, essentially allowing for income generation – something that currently doesn’t happen there.
The city is on the right track with this idea. Revitalizing Kennedy Skate Park will provide an outlet to youth and young adults across Yuma County, while at the same time opening a new potential revenue stream for Parks and Rec. It’s a win-win.