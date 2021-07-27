Mosquitoes are among the world’s most annoying pests.
They buzz around making noise, looking for a spot to land and have a little snack – a snack that consists of an unsuspecting host’s blood.
We’ve all been there, enjoying the evening outside when suddenly, we realize a mosquito has turned our arm into a buffet.
The resulting bite is itchy and annoying, a little red mound of discomfort that lasts for several days.
Those bites are enough to put mosquitoes high on the list of “Annoying Insects.”
But in Yuma, our mosquitoes have the potential to carry several diseases.
According to the Yuma County Pest Abatement District, mosquitoes trapped locally have recently tested positive for West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis.
Officials note that based on the samples, virus is actively circulating all over Yuma County, raising concerns of infection risks to humans.
West Nile can cause symptoms including fever, confusion, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, paralysis and coma, according to Healthline. Mild forms can often be confused with the flu. Less than one percent who are infected develop severe or life-threatening symptoms, but West Nile can be harder on the elderly population as well as those with medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer and an impaired immune system.
Symptoms of St. Louis encephalitis can include fever, headache, stiff neck, disorientation, altered level of consciousness, coma, convulsions and paralysis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people have no symptoms, but severe illness can occur, especially in the elderly.
Ultimately, the best thing to do is simple – avoid mosquito bites.
The CDC recommends using insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and/or clothing; wearing long sleeves and pants and having screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.
Another basic step is to eliminate any standing water sources on your property – think flowerpots, buckets, pet water dishes, etc. Make sure they are regularly washed and drained when not in use.
Officials here in Yuma County are also taking steps to minimize the threat, such as treating high-breeding areas with larvicide to help control the mosquito population.
In the summer months especially, it’s always a good idea to take preventive actions against mosquitoes. After all, no one wants to spend the summer itchy!