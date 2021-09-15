Small businesses are the engines that keep the economy running – both in Yuma County and across the nation.
More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, according to the Small Business Development Center, and those small businesses create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. every year.
The proof can be seen in the Comings and Goings column, written by Yuma Sun reporter Mara Knaub on Sundays.
Check out a few of these businesses making the column:
• Coney’s Bunwich Shop recently opened in Wellton, putting a creative spin on hot dogs and sausages.
• The North End Salon recently opened on 3rd Street, in the former location of the Yuma School of Beauty.
• Yuma Pho, a Vietnamese restaurant, recently opened on 16th Street in Yuma, while Los Tacos y Mas, Mariscos La Apoma, and Holy Aguas and Fruit are new additions to the delicious restaurants on 4th Avenue.
• A new used furniture store – Preowned Furniture Warehouse – opened in the Foothills over the summer, as did the Door Gallery, specializing in custom front entry doors, glass sliding doors and more.
• And on the horizon, there’s a Del Sol Supermarket and a Planet Fitness planned for the Foothills.
This is just a few examples from the last few columns, demonstrating just how many small businesses regularly open in Yuma County.
Each small business is an opportunity, someone’s dream that becomes a reality.
And every small business contributes to the local economy. These businesses are the people donating to fundraisers and hosting events to support the community. They pay their employees wages, who in turn invest the money in Yuma County by shopping for groceries and goods, eating out at local restaurants and more.
This week, in honor of National Small Business Week, support our local small businesses. Have a dinner out with your family, or stop by a small business and purchase a treat for yourself or someone you love.
Let’s help keep our small businesses going – both today and well into the future!