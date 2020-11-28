Small businesses are the lifeline of our communities, especially here in Yuma County.
In Yuma, we are fortunate that our Main Street still has vibrant businesses and restaurants lining both sides of the street.
In some small cities and towns, that’s not the case anymore. Main Streets have become boarded-up relics of the past, replaced by strip malls and massive online retailers.
Yuma has a different feel. Main Street has had its struggles, but in the last few years especially, it’s seen a renaissance.
Then, COVID-19 hit.
Now, our small businesses are struggling to hold on, both on Main Street and in every corner of Yuma County.
Many have pivoted, finding ways to adapt and thrive, seeking out new revenue streams or simply throwing the “normal” ways out the window and trying out new ways of doing business to survive.
But for them to truly succeed and make it out on the other side of this pandemic, they need your support, readers.
Small businesses are vital threads in the fabric of our community. They bring a unique pop of color to Yuma County, and meet a need that can’t truly be met through online shopping.
Where else can you wander around in an afternoon, finding homemade salsa, Yuma Criminals sweatshirts, and handmade pottery, made by the hands of longtime Yuma residents? You find these treasures and more in Yuma’s small businesses.
Today, it’s Small Business Saturday.
We encourage you to pick your favorite local shop in Yuma County, and spend a few dollars there. If you are concerned about weekend crowds, we understand that. Instead, plan to do it some time next week.
What matters is supporting our local small businesses, and helping them stay afloat.
It doesn’t matter if its $20 or $200 – every penny spent in Yuma County flows back into the community, in salaries paid to employees, dinners purchased at local restaurants or groceries purchased. It’s a snowball effect, and one that is critical.
We want to see our amazing small business community in 2021. Now is the time to give them some support.