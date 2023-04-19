Parents, if your children have TikTok accounts, please – talk to them about these incredibly dangerous challenges that keep popping up on there.
The most recent challenge in the news, dubbed the Benadryl challenge, encourages people to take 12-14 pills, which allegedly will cause a hallucination.
Instead, it led to the death of 13-year-old Jacob Stevens in Ohio.
According to a report on ABC 6 in Columbus, Jacob’s friends filmed him attempting the social media challenge when his body began to seize.
His father, Justin Stevens, told news outlets, “When he did, it all came at once and it was too much for his body.”
After six days on a ventilator, Jacob died.
The challenge isn’t a new one. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warnings about it in September of 2020, when a teenage girl died from it.
Benadryl also issued a statement, which noted, “The challenge, which involves ingestion of excessive quantities of diphenhydramine, is a dangerous trend and should be stopped immediately.” The company also noted it was working with TikTok and other social platforms to remove content that showcases such behavior.
At the time, the FDA contacted TikTok about removing any videos promoting the concept, but here we are in 2023 – and another teen has died. These “trends,” once they get some traction, are hard to eliminate on social media.
It’s important to note that Benadryl is safe to use when one follows the recommended dosages on the packaging. It contains diphenhydramine, which is an antihistamine intended to treat symptoms from allergies such as runny nose, sneezing, itchy or watery eyes, and itchy nose or throat; or cold symptoms such as runny nose or sneezing.
However, if you take too much Benadryl, it can lead to a host of side effects, including extreme drowsiness, seizures, low blood pressure, slowed breathing, irregular heartbeats, coma and even death, GoodRX.com reports.
These TikTok challenges simply aren’t worth the risks. Please talk to your kids, and help them understand the risks.
And if you suspect a teen has overdosed on Benadryl, call 911 and get medical attention immediately.