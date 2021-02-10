Over the last year, teens have faced unusual challenges, especially as many have been isolated from their peers.
Social media platforms provide limited connections, but such platforms are also rife with dangers too.
One parent is sharing her family’s experience as a warning to others after her teen son died of an overdose from drugs he found via social media.
Dr. Laura Berman shared her experience on the Today Show this week. Her son, Sam, 16, connected with a drug dealer on Snapchat. Sam thought he was taking Xanax or Percocet, but it was laced with fentanyl, and the teen died.
A Drug Enforcement Administration official told the Today show that the DEA has removed more than 200,000 social media accounts that were related to drug sales – a staggering number.
Berman noted on Instagram that her son was a straight-A student, and that as parents, they had closely watched him, but it was “experimentation gone bad.”
Berman and her husband said on Today that their son had been feeling isolated through the COVID pandemic.
And parents, it’s easy to see how that can happen.
We’re almost one year into this pandemic. Schools – normally a way for students to connect with their peers – have been closed or on limited schedules. Clubs, afterschool activities, sports – all of these socialization points have been impacted.
U.S. News and World Report notes that 30-60% of teens and young adults are reporting increased loneliness, which in turn is associated with higher rates of depression, possible anxiety disorders and, in some cases, post-traumatic stress disorders.
Berman suspects her son’s death was a case of experimentation gone wrong. But readers, this family’s experience shows how easy it was for a teen to access one pill – which in turn killed him.
It’s a heartbreaking story, and one we don’t want to see again.
Talk to your teens about the dangers of drug use – and make sure they understand just how risky such actions are. Sam thought he was taking a Xanax, and instead died of fentanyl. One never knows what one is getting. But we do know that opioids are a problem in Yuma County – and we need to keep that issue on the parental radar.
And parents, keep an eye on your teen’s social media accounts. Talk to them, see what’s going on out there, and help them make smart decisions. Social media is a place to connect – but it’s all too easy to make the wrong types of connections.
We’re hopeful that life one day soon will return to “normal” for our teens. But in the meantime, help them navigate this world safely.