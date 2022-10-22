Residents of Yuma County have known for years that solutions are needed to improve security along the U.S./Mexico border.
The Yuma Sector has been inundated with people coming across illegally, overwhelming our Border Patrol agents as well as our law enforcement, public safety and social services agencies.
It’s a federal issue, requiring a solution from the federal government, but solutions have been slow in coming, bogged down in a quagmire of political quicksand.
In August, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey took matters into his own hands, using state funds to fill in gaps along the border wall in Yuma County with double-stacked shipping containers.
According to the Associated Press, migrants have continued to enter the U.S. illegally by simply going around the barriers, raising questions about the effectiveness of the solution.
The issue moved back into the spotlight this month, when the U.S. government demanded Arizona remove the shipping container walls.
“The unauthorized placement of those containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is a trespass against the United States,” the letter from the Bureau of Reclamation to Arizona states. “That trespass is harming federal lands and resources and impeding Reclamation’s ability to perform its mission.”
The state says the containers will remain in place until specific details are provided by the federal government on a permanent barrier.
Readers, the whole situation is frustrating.
We are past the point of needing solutions that work, both for the Yuma Sector and the border as a whole.
If the federal government truly wants to have an impact, take action that has immediate, visible results. Don’t send a bevy of politicians to the border to point fingers. Come to the border with solutions: funding for staff, funding for resources, and construction that makes sense.
Ducey moved in and placed a wall – but there’s nothing stopping the federal government from removing that wall and putting in its own solution whenever it wants. We just hope that whatever happens next, we get solutions that actually work.
The Yuma Sector has become a pawn in a political game that loses sight of the people who live here and the people crossing illegally.
And frankly, we’re over it.