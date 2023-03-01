On Sunday, the Yuma Sun made the decision to pull the Dilbert comic strip from our editions, due to racist remarks by creator Scott Adams.

We weren’t alone in that decision. Newspapers across America dropped Dilbert, and the company that syndicated the cartoon, Andrews McMeel Universal, said it was discontinuing the comic strip, noting “we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate.”

