If you need to purchase a new car, get ready for sticker shock.
According to a recent report by the Associated Press, there is just one new car with an average sales price of less than $20,000: the Mitsubishi Mirage.
There is an asterisk on this, of course. The AP notes there are a few other vehicles out there with starting prices under $20,000, but actual purchase prices, with options and shipping, exceed the $20,000 threshold.
That wasn’t the case five years ago. Back then, AP notes there were at least a dozen new small cars on the list. But since the pandemic, prices have soared.
And part of the challenge is the fact that automakers aren’t focusing on small cars anymore. The AP notes there’s a low profit margin on a small car, and people are increasingly buying bigger SUVs and trucks.
Do consumers even want compact or subcompact cars anymore?
We can’t definitively say. But we do know the price of a new car in 2023 seems crazy expensive.
The AP notes the average price of a new vehicle in the U.S. is just above $48,000 – which is 25% more than it was when the pandemic struck in 2020.
This is a challenge in America today.
As the cost of vehicles continues to soar, people are getting priced out of the market – and that includes pre-owned or used vehicles too.
And yet many communities lack public transportation options to help fill the gap. In some areas, it’s a challenge to find even safe biking paths.
What happens then? In some cases, people continue to invest in their older vehicles to keep them on the road – but there are a host of problems there too. Newer cars tend to be more fuel-efficient than older models, and more environmentally friendly. And as maintenance needs rise on older vehicles, the cost to fix them can really add up. It’s a bit of a vicious circle.
We understand that automakers are for-profit businesses, and their mission is to make money. However, these skyrocketing costs of vehicle ownership can’t continue either. Somewhere, there needs to be a balance and options for those with lower incomes.
What do you think, readers? Let us know.
