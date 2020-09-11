Today marks the anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history: the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
In a matter of hours, 2,977 people were killed by 19 terrorists who hijacked four commercial airlines, turning them into machines of devastation and heartbreak.
The images of that day are burned into our memories.
The Twin Towers, which shocked us first as the planes hit, then as the towers burst into flames and collapsed into massive clouds of dust.
The Pentagon – a symbol and operational heart of the American military – marred with a gaping hole in its side.
A field and trees in Shanksville, Pa., smoldering as investigators combed a black crater of wreckage for evidence.
President George W. Bush, in a classroom of second-graders in Florida, as his chief of staff, Andrew Card, bent down to deliver the news to him.
Survivors stumbling through the streets of New York City, covered in dust and debris amid ash-darkened skies.
First responders running toward these scenes of devastation, ready to protect and serve.
Close your eyes for a moment, and remember those moments.
Remember the victims lost on American Airlines Flight 11, United Airlines Flight 175, American Airlines Flight 77 and United Airlines Flight 93, as well as those who were killed inside the Twin Towers and the Pentagon when the planes hit the buildings.
Remember 343 members of the New York City Fire Department who entered those buildings ablaze with jet fuel in the hopes of saving lives.
Remember the 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority officers, who gave selflessly, with bravery and dedication.
Remember those who survived the impact, the fires and the collapse, only to die later from illnesses that stemmed from that day.
That day and the ones that followed were dark.
Now, remember the days afterward. Out of that darkness and grief emerged a light, a sense of togetherness, a love of our country – and it was amazing.
In our darkest moments, we united, because together, we are stronger.
As we remember the 19th anniversary, choose a positive action to help someone else. Assist a neighbor, thank a police officer or firefighter, or call an old friend and simply say hello.
Spread love and share kindness, and honor the Sept. 11 victims.