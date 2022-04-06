Spring in Yuma comes with distinct signals.
The sun is shining, the temperatures are rising, and the flowers are in bloom.
Everyone wants to be outside, enjoying those rays of sunshine … and that includes the rattlesnakes.
- That’s right, Yuma. It’s THAT time of year again.
The Yuma Fire Department posted a warning on its Facebook account about rattlesnakes on Monday, noting snakes are “definitely out and on the move.”
A second post included a photo of a coiled rattlesnake: “Just FYI, here is one encountered today in its natural habitat along the river in the West Wetlands. You may have seen the warning signs … and this is why they are there…”
Now readers, this doesn’t mean it’s time for you to go back inside, but we do need to pay attention to our surroundings going forward, and keep track of our kids and pets.
Rattlesnakes can blend with the desert landscape, making them harder to notice until you are right on top of them. Keep your eyes open, and if you come across one, let it be.
YFD notes the wetlands along the river’s edge are native habitat for rattlesnakes, and asks that people use caution in the area. “Watch where you put your hands and feet. Try to keep your hands and feet out of crevices in rocks, wood piles and deep grass,” YFD says. We’ve heard reports in years past of snakes in park restrooms, ramadas and other facilities, so it’s important to be on the lookout.
Peak movement times for reptiles are April through October, and in the hotter months, they will be most active at night, YFD says. However, they may be encountered in the day in the spring and fall, or even during a warm day in winter.
YFD also notes that 50-70% of reptile bites managed by the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center were bites that were provoked by the victim – meaning that person was trying to kill, capture or in some way harass the animal.
Readers, it’s important to remember that we’re living in snake territory. Snakes can slither just about anywhere – fences generally aren’t anti-snake barriers. If you find a snake on your property and you need it relocated, leave it to the experts to handle it. This is not a DIY project.
The goal here is to be aware that it’s snake season again, to be alert for them and if you see one, to leave it alone. Let’s enjoy spring and keep the snake encounters to a minimum.