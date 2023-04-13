Are you one of those people who tend to eat lunch at your desk in the midst of a work day? If so, today’s the day to make a change for a better, healthier option.

Today is National Make Lunch Count Day, intended to encourage people to take a lunch break, leave the office and “enjoy a real lunch with stimulating conversation,” according to NationalCalendar.com.

