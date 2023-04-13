Are you one of those people who tend to eat lunch at your desk in the midst of a work day? If so, today’s the day to make a change for a better, healthier option.
Today is National Make Lunch Count Day, intended to encourage people to take a lunch break, leave the office and “enjoy a real lunch with stimulating conversation,” according to NationalCalendar.com.
According to the website, “many workers eat lunch at their desk at least twice a week (73%) while one-third have lunch at their desk every day of the week.”
Now, we should pause here for a moment to point out that NationalCalendar.com is citing data from a study done by TGI Fridays, which is a restaurant chain. TGI Fridays serves lunch – and therefore can benefit from people taking a lunch break outside the office.
However, we do agree that there is a benefit to be had when one steps away from the desk and takes an actual break – one that doesn’t involve surfing on one’s computer or phone while wolfing down a snack.
A report by Michigan State University (MSU) says taking breaks throughout the workday has benefits, both for the employee and the business.
“Employees stepping away from work for a few minutes increases their productivity, job satisfaction, mental health and well-being, and are overall more engaged in their work,” MSU reports.
“Taking a break from work increases focus when employees return to work, thus improving their productivity. Additionally, taking breaks relieves some stress, which helps employees’ mental health and well-being.”
The MSU report notes that when taking a break, it’s important to do an activity that uses a different part of the brain than was being used for work, noting that “deactivating then reactivating” the brain allows it to reset and refocus.
Suggestions include walking, exercising, going outside, drinking a beverage, taking a few deep breaths, mediating, and yes, having lunch or a snack.
The MSU report brings up one other interesting point. The importance of breaks applies to everyone, from the boss of the organization right on down the line. And it’s important for the boss or supervisor to also take breaks, to “model positive workplace behavior, encouraging employees to follow suit.”
It sounds like TGI Fridays is on to something.
And in Yuma County, we have two great things working to our advantage right now. We are still in spring weather, which is usually pretty amazing. And, we have a plethora of amazing restaurants offering delicious lunch options!
Make your lunch count today, and start a new, healthy habit. Take a break, leave your desk, and enjoy that lunch break!