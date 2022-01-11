On Sunday morning, a fire ripped through an apartment building in a New York City, killing 19 people and hospitalizing dozens more.
Investigators have determined the blaze was sparked by a malfunctioning electric space heater. According to the Associated Press (AP), several residents ignored the initial smoke alarms due to previous repeated false alarms by the system.
The fire comes on the heels of another blaze Jan. 5 in Philadelphia, in which 12 people were killed. In that fire, the AP reports the rowhome apparently had no working smoke detectors.
Readers, this is something worth checking in your home, whether you live in an apartment or house.
Working smoke detectors can save lives, giving people warning to get out to safety. However, those smoke detectors need to have working batteries. And in general, the devices have a limited shelf life. Experts recommend replacing smoke detectors every 10 years.
Smoke detectors should be installed in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of a home, including the basement, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, which notes larger homes may need more alarms.
And because smoke rises, make sure that alarms are installed high on the wall or on the ceiling.
The National Fire Protection Association notes that about half of home fire deaths resulted from fires that were reported between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Yet a working smoke alarm cuts the chances of dying in a fire in half.
Sadly, three out of five home fire deaths occurred from fires in homes that either didn’t have a smoke alarm, or didn’t have a working smoke alarm, the association reports.
Those statistics are a harsh reality. With smoke alarms, we have tools on hand to help keep us safe – but they are only effective if we use them properly and keep them in working order.
The NFPA recommends testing your smoke alarms monthly, by simply pressing the test button to make sure the alarm is working.
In a fire, every minute counts. Please readers, check your smoke detectors, replace those batteries, and start your new year on a safe foot.