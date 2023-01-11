On Monday, Arizona’s new governor, Katie Hobbs, held her first State of the State speech.
And what happened?
A handful of Republican lawmakers walked out, upset over Hobbs’ comments on abortion.
It’s not a great start to the 2023 legislative session, is it?
In her State of the State, Hobbs said she plans to veto any new restrictions on abortion, saying that more than 90 percent of Arizonans believe the procedure should be legal, Capitol Media Services reports.
“It is time we all heed the message of the people of this state and meet this moment to ensure that we can always make our own healthcare decisions,’’ she said. “I will not support, and I will use every power of the governor’s office to stop, any legislation or action that attacks, strips, or delays the liberty or inherent right of any individual to decide what’s best for themselves or their families,” Hobbs said.
Earlier in the speech, two Republican senators stood and turned their back on the governor as she spoke about education, the Associated Press reported.
Hobbs began her speech with a promise to keep the door open to Republicans willing to work together, the AP noted. But if the reaction of some of the Republicans present is any indication, it’s going to be a hard road ahead.
There are some challenging issues on the table for Arizona.
Our schools are in need of immediate attention with the cap on school funding, which will cut off billions of dollars for public schools without action from the House and Senate – and it’s a cap that makes no sense, since the Legislature has already approved the funds.
We’ve got border and immigration issues, water shortages, drought, a lack of affordable housing and more facing our state – and the last thing we need is partisan politics.
For our state to move forward, Hobbs – a Democrat – is going to have to find a way to work with the Republican-controlled Legislature, and they will likewise have to find a way to work with her. That’s going to require both sides to sit down at the table and be civil with conversations on hard topics. Otherwise, we’re going to come to a complete standstill, which benefits no one.
Both sides are going to have to approach the year with an open mind and a willingness to compromise.
Let’s hope our politicians on both sides of the aisle are up for the task.
