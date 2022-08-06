During June of 2022, unvaccinated individuals in the state of Arizona were 9.8 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19, and 12 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated and boosted individuals.

These statistics were recently released by the Arizona Department of Public Health, for the sole purpose of pointing out just how important vaccinations are against COVID-19 and its variants.

