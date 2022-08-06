During June of 2022, unvaccinated individuals in the state of Arizona were 9.8 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19, and 12 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated and boosted individuals.
These statistics were recently released by the Arizona Department of Public Health, for the sole purpose of pointing out just how important vaccinations are against COVID-19 and its variants.
In fact, a blog post by the organization notes that numbers tell a story – and they don’t lie.
The COVID strain BA.5 Omicron is currently dominant in Arizona, and health officials note it is capable of eluding one’s immunity from vaccinations or previous infections.
However – and this is a big point – those vaccines and booster shots “continue to substantially reduce the chances of severe outcomes and long COVID,” the Arizona Department of Health Services notes.
And, readers, that matters, as the statistics show.
It was not that long ago that Yuma Regional Medical Center was slammed. Our medical facilities were inundated with COVID patients in need of critical care, and it took a toll on our community of health providers.
With vaccinations and boosters shots, those health care professionals got a much needed reprieve.
And in Yuma County, it’s important to note that we had over 2,300 new COVID cases reported in July – and that number is likely much higher, because home testing kits aren’t included in this count.
Despite the number of new cases, however, there were only five deaths in July from COVID-19. We would prefer that number to be at zero, but it’s certainly much less than it would be without advances in science against COVID.
Let’s look at one last set of statistics.
In Yuma County, 71.8% of our population is fully vaccinated, which is pretty remarkable. Taking this a step further, 95% of the population here has at least one dose of the vaccine. But only 40.6% are fully vaccinated with a booster.
We can see by the statistics that the vaccines and boosters help prevent serious illness. So, readers, if you are on the fence about those boosters, please take a few moments to reconsider, and get that added layer of protection, especially as schools head back to classrooms.
And as always, readers, stay safe out there!