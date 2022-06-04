One of the most important duties we have as Americans is voting.
The goal is to find the candidates who share your values and beliefs and will best represent your community’s interests.
This is one of the hardest things we do here in this country, but it’s also one of the most amazing things we do.
Unfortunately, every year, our voter turnout is dismally low.
So, readers, we want to put this on your radar now.
If you still need to register to vote, the deadline to do so in time for the Aug. 2 primary election is July 5.
Early voting in the primary is from July 6-July 29.
The general election will be held on Nov. 8, and early voting for the General Election will be from Oct. 12-Nov. 4. The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 11.
If you are uncertain if you are registered to vote, if you want to update any of your information, or if you want to make sure your information is correct, it’s easy to do. Visit my.arizona.vote.
Enter your county, last name, and date of birth. Then, you’ll be asked to choose an identification method, selecting between your driver’s license number, the last four digits of your Social Security Number, or your tribal ID.
That will bring up your voter ID number, name, party and county, as well as your voter status and voter status reason. For example, if your status is active, the status reason is “Valid Registration.”
You can also check your residential and mailing address.
The next screen will show you the districts you can vote in during an election. Depending on where you live, that might include your Board of Supervisors District, city, community college, congressional, high school, hospital, justice of the peace, legislative, precinct and school. This is an incredibly valuable resource, giving you guidance on which races to research before casting your vote.
Tabs along the side of the website will allow you to check on your voting history, activate early voting, see a sample ballot for the next election and check out your voting locations, as well as find the contact information for the Yuma County Recorder’s Office and the Yuma Elections office.
The website is a treasure trove of information, and a resource we highly recommend you check out.
And, if you find there are issues with your registration, visit ServiceArizona.com , and click on Voter Registration to update your information. Or, call the Yuma County Recorder’s Office at 928-373-6020 for help.