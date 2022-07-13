If you want to show the severity of a situation, there’s no better way to do it than by providing fact-based data points.
Look at these numbers from the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
The week of July 3-9:
• More than 5,800 migrants arrested from 42 different countries
• More than 140 unaccompanied juveniles encountered
• 31 convicted felons arrested
• 50 migrants prosecuted for illegal entry, re-entry and smuggling
• 5 human smuggling cases intercepted
• 7 calls to 911
• 2 assaults on agents
The Yuma Sun regularly publishes updates from the Yuma Sector, but it’s hard to see the severity of the problem when the information comes in bits and pieces. We might get information from the Border Patrol about an arrest here, or a smuggler there – and one can tell there’s something going on.
But when you turn to the statistics, it quickly becomes clear just how big the problem is, and how, week after week, the problem continues.
We’ve advocated for quite some time for more support and solutions for our Border Patrol agents, and these numbers simply make it clear just how much that support is needed.
Check out the week of June 26-July 2:
• More than 4,800 migrants arrested from 42 different countries
• More than 10 unaccompanied juveniles encountered
• 25 convicted felons arrested
• 35 migrants prosecuted for illegal entry, re-entry and smuggling
• 9 human smuggling cases intercepted
• 16 calls to 911
• 2 migrant deaths
• 7 rescues
And look at the week of June 15-25:
• More than 5,600 migrants arrested from 49 different countries
• More than 20 unaccompanied juveniles encountered
• 27 convicted felons arrested
• 60 migrants prosecuted for illegal entry, re-entry and smuggling
• 9 human smuggling cases intercepted
• 19 calls to 911
• 1 migrant death
• 5 rescues
Readers, you get the point.
In three weeks alone, we can see that more than 16,200 migrants were arrested – which is staggering. We would think the heat would be a deterrent, but clearly, that isn’t the case. And that, readers, has us questioning what will happen when the heat cools off.
We understand that there are a variety of issues at the federal level, and it’s challenging to solve one issue when there are so many pressing issues happening at once. However, it’s the job of the federal government to figure this out.
More than 16,000 people were arrested coming across the border, illegally, in just three weeks in the Yuma Sector alone. We have to ask, again, what will it take for there to be a focus on border solutions in Washington, D.C.?
We’re thankful for the Yuma Sector agents, especially this time of year, when there’s little reprieve from those temperatures in the desert.
We see the struggles they face every day amid this flood of migrants. The question is, is anyone in Washington paying attention?