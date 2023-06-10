The Yuma Police Department recently delivered some good news to the Yuma City Council.
The number of crimes committed against people in Yuma declined in 2022 in all categories except assaults.
In fact, even the number of accidents went down – but that wasn’t the most interesting part of the story.
What’s most fascinating is the sheer volume of calls and reports that YPD handles each year.
Look at these numbers:
• In 2019, the YPD Dispatch Center received 100,351 calls, with about 85% related to police work. However, the calls dropped dramatically to 91,713 in 2020 due to the pandemic. Calls have since been rising slowly, with 93,193 calls in 2021 and 93,941 in 2022.
• The police-specific calls were 84,977 in 2019, 75,206 in 2020, 75,632 in 2021 and 75,688 in 2022.
• Officers took 9,917 case reports and 16,486 supplemental reports in 2022 vs. 9,805 case reports and 12,895 supplemental reports in 2021.
• The department worked 4,153 citation cases in 2022. Of the 4,153 cases worked last year, a little over 5,000 traffic violation citations were issued.
And before we dig into these numbers further, consider this. There are 167 sworn authorized YPD members and 122 civilian authorized staff members, covering a city approximately 120 square miles in size with a population of 97,093 people – meaning there is 1.72 officers per 1,000 residents, according to the YPD presentation.
No matter how you slice it, YPD officers are busy. And when you break it down by category, it’s staggering.
For instance, in the category of crimes against persons, which include assaults, homicides, human trafficking, kidnapping and sex offenses, officers responded to 1,174 assault cases in 2022, compared to 1,064 in 2021.
In the category of sex offenses, the department responded to 126 cases in 2022, a drop from 149 in 2021.
Both in 2021 and 2022, Yuma had seven cases of homicide. This last year, one case was a double homicide, so the cases involved a total of eight victims, and one of the cases was a justified self-defense homicide. Two cases were vehicular homicides involving DUI or aggravated driving.
“So as far as violence, it is only going to be five that actually died in a traditional homicide. Of those, we made arrests in four of the cases. We still have two active cases that are being investigated,” YPD Police Chief Tom Garrity noted.
The department experienced a police shooting last year in which a person lost their life. However, the two officers were deemed to be justified as the individual was brandishing a machete towards them.
YPD reported 20 cases of kidnapping/abduction in 2022, down from the 35 in 2021.
Crimes against property did go up, while crimes against society went down in 2022. Property crimes include arson, burglary, forgery and fraud, damaged property, embezzlement, extortion, larceny, motor vehicle theft, robbery and stolen property.
Society crimes include animal cruelty, narcotic offenses, fugitive offenses, gambling, pornography, prostitution and weapon law violations.
The department reported 4,205 property crimes in 2022 and 4,308 in 2021 as well as 1,182 society crimes in 2022 and 969 in 2021.
The number of accidents were 1,923 with eight fatalities in 2022 vs. 2,077 with 11 fatalities in 2021.
Those statistics are enough to make anyone’s head spin.
But they do put into clear perspective just how busy the Yuma Police Department is on any given day, serving this community. Protecting Yuma is a nonstop job.
To the officers and staff of the Yuma Police Department, thank you for all that you do to make a difference here. We appreciate you!
