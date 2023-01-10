A new report by the Gun Violence Archive found that 6,023 U.S. children were killed or hurt by gunfire in 2022. The children were ages 17 or younger.
The Gun Violence Archive (GVA) said it was the most children to die or be injured by gunfire in a single year since it started keeping track in 2014.
Look at the breakdown by ages for 2022 in the U.S., according to the GVA, which include homicides and accidental shootings:
• 1,356 teens between the ages of 12-17 were killed and 3,793 were injured by gunfire
• 314 children ages 11 and younger were killed and 680 injured by gunfire
The National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHHD) notes that in 2020, firearm-related injuries surpassed motor vehicle crashes to become the leading cause of death among people ages 1-19 in the United States.
“Firearm deaths among children and adolescents jumped nearly 30% between 2019 and 2020 – more than double the 13.5% increase seen in the general population, according to an analysis of CDC data by University of Michigan researchers,” the NICHHD reports.
According to the NICHHD, the causes are “complex and not fully understood.”
However, Mark Bryant, GVA’s executive director, told USA Today, “As more and more households buy guns for whatever reason, more and more teens have ready access to improperly stowed weapons.”
And, readers, if nothing else, that does give us a starting point.
According to a 2020 Gallup poll, 32 percent of U.S. adults say they personally own a gun, while 44 percent of U.S. adults report they live in a gun household – which simply means a gun is located in their home or somewhere on their property.
Given that information, there are actions we as adults can take to help ensure guns don’t make it into the hands of youth. And, readers, it’s not hard to do this.
The NRA suggests a variety of storage methods, including trigger locks, gun cases, strong boxes, security cases, locking steel gun cabinets and gun safes. There are a variety of choices out there, all of which can be locked to limit who has access to your guns, and there are several places in Yuma County where such safety devices can be purchased.
The statistics on gun violence and children aren’t acceptable. Americans generally feel strongly about gun ownership, but regardless of which side of the debate you fall on, we can all agree that these statistics on our youth are simply too high.
If you live in one of these homes with a gun, please – make sure your gun is safely secured, even if you don’t have children at home.