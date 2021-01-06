On Dec. 10, the Yuma Sun editorial board presented a by-the-numbers look at COVID-19, breaking out the available local and state data, and our readers responded, asking for that same report to appear monthly.
When we last did this, there were 20,788 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 415 deaths in Yuma County.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 5, those numbers have jumped dramatically: 29,106 confirmed cases, and 543 deaths.
Statewide, there are now 567,474 cases and 9,317 deaths – 253 deaths were reported on Tuesday alone. A month ago, there were 7,081 deaths due to COVID-19 in Arizona.
Nationwide, we now have 20,831,913 confirmed cases and 353,926 deaths in the U.S. – while a month ago, there were 15 million cases confirmed cases nationwide.
We’ve seen increases in every zip code in Yuma County since that last report, and we’ve included the Dec. 10 numbers in parentheses so you can see the differences. Here are the latest numbers, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services:
• Gadsden/85336: 997 (668)
• Roll/85347: 32 (18)
• San Luis/85349: 2,228 (1,369)
• Somerton/85350: 8,480 (6,429)
• Tacna/85352: 33 (23)
• Wellton/85356: 392 (248)
• Yuma/85364: 10,227 (7,396)
• Yuma/85365: 5,216 (3,582)
• Foothills/85367: 1,423 (984)
Here’s the breakdown of cases by age group in Yuma County, again with the Dec. 10 numbers in parentheses:
• Younger than 20 years old: 4,309 (3,063)
• 20-44 years: 12,844 (9,350)
• 45-54 years: 4,512 (3,197)
• 55-64 years: 3,756 (2,621)
• 65 years and older: 3,743 (2,556)
• Unknown: 1
Of our Yuma County cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services reports that 22% of these cases had a chronic medical condition, which includes diabetes, cardiac disease or chronic pulmonary disease, and 29% were high risk, which can include people over the age of 65 or those who have more than one chronic medical condition.
There have been 9,317 deaths due to COVID-19 in Arizona, which includes 543 here in Yuma County. The state does not offer a county-by-county demographic breakdown for the deaths, but does break out the ages on a statewide level. Again, the Dec. 10 numbers are included in parentheses:
• Under age 20: 17 (11)
• 20-44: 459 (384)
• 45-54: 594 (475)
• 55-64: 1,373 (1,106)
• 65+: 6,871 – 74% of the deaths (5,102 – 72% of the deaths)
• Null: 3
And while the individual places have not been identified, the state also breaks down cases found in congregate settings – and provides some county-specific information.
In Yuma County, there have been 47 congregate settings with confirmed COVID-19 cases. This has only increased by one from Dec. 10, a change from 6 to 7 in the Assisted Living category. Here’s the breakdown of those 47 incidents:
• Childcare/Daycare/School: 16
• Workplace: 10
• Assisted Living: 7
• Other: 4
• Long-Term Care Facility: 4
• Prison/Detention Center: 3
• Rehab Facility: 2
• Religious Facility: 1
Readers, we hope these numbers help paint a clear picture of the COVID-19 scenario in Yuma County. The statistics continue to climb. Do your part, and be safe out there, Yuma.