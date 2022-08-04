Back to school is coming with its own bit of sticker shock this year.
According to the National Retail Federation, spending on school clothes and supplies is expected to be around $37 billion nationwide. Families are expected to spend an average of $864 – up $15 more than last year.
Yuma families have already felt this hit, with many of our schools back in session.
But $864 per family for back to school seems extreme – although we know that school supplies aren’t cheap.
The Federation notes when compared to 2019, families will spend about $168 more on average, and total spending is up $11 billion.
Given the increases in inflation, the increase in spending for back to school likely isn’t a surprise, but it’s still a blow to families.
The Federation found that one-third of consumers plan to cut back in spending in other areas to cover those increases, as well as shopping sales and buying store- or off-brand items to compensate.
And for many families , it may mean some tough decisions.
But there are a few things families can do to cut costs. School supply prices drop dramatically once the demand falls and schools are back in session. Parents can save significantly by picking up basics like paper and pencils when retailers slash the prices, and those supplies in turn can be used later in the school year or stored for the next school year. The clearance sales later this year can lead to great savings for the future.
Another option is to reuse supplies from last year. It’s a great feeling to start the school year with all-new supplies, but sometimes, that’s not feasible. And sometimes, it’s simply wasteful to toss out those gently used pens and pencils.
Another option is to visit second-hand or thrift stores for back to school clothes. New clothes are expensive, and really, kids grow so quickly that they often barely wear their clothes before sprouting into the next size. Parents can find some great deals at second-hand stores for clothes that have hardly been worn. It takes some hunting – but there are some great treasures to be found there.
We all want our kids to have a strong start to their school year, with fresh supplies and new clothes. But parents also have to balance their financial needs carefully – and that can be challenging.
How has the new school year costs impacted you, readers? Let us know. Share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.