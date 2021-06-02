Remember earlier this year, when vaccinations for COVID-19 first became available?
It was a challenge to figure out the process to access the vaccines, and there simply were not enough to go around. We were on a tiered priority system to get the most vulnerable members of our population done first, and during winter visitor season, there were a lot of people on that priority list.
Eventually, the process got smoother. More vaccines were available here, and the queue opened up.
Now, anyone over the age of 12 can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Yuma County.
One of the easiest ways to get the vaccine is by going to the state-supported vaccine clinic at the Yuma Civic Center, which is managed by Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Participants can now walk right in – no appointments are necessary. Roll up your sleeve, get the vaccine, and be on your way 15 minutes after the shot. It’s an easy process.
However, that window is about to close. The YRMC clinic will shut its doors on June 26 as the state winds down its vaccine clinics across Arizona.
If you have not yet gotten your first shot, the deadline to do so through this clinic is June 5, in order to get the second dose before the clinic closes June 26.
This isn’t the only way to get a COVID-19 vaccine. There are pharmacies all around Yuma County now offering it, but the YRMC clinic is an easy way to do it.
In Yuma County, only 41.4% of our population has been vaccinated, with 95,174 people getting at least one dose, and 79,151 people are now fully vaccinated, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services on Tuesday.
The vaccine is safe, and protects you from COVID-19. That alone makes it worth getting. But when we look to other countries and see how COVID-19 and its variants are ravaging populations, it’s a reminder that we need to remain vigilant.
We have the chance to protect ourselves and our families, and all we need to do is get this vaccine.
It’s easy to do, and completely worth the effort.
The Yuma Civic Center clinic is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vaccine clinic accepts walk-in visits. Or, call your preferred pharmacy, and get this process started today.